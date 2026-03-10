ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A country music duo will take over the stage at the Red Carpet Nightclub this weekend.

Roseland is playing the main stage on Saturday night.

The performance features one of the Midwest's fastest-growing independent country duos. Roseland's songs include "Bartender Therapy", "Back Road Sippin'", and "Lives in the Whiskey". They have received recognition at the Josie Awards held at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, including awards in 2024 and 2025.

The doors will open this Saturday at 8:00 p.m. with the show starting at 9:00 p.m. You can buy your tickets on the Red Carpet's website.