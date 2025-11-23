UNDATED (WJON News) -- It's been a beautiful weather weekend in central Minnesota with a new record high recorded in St. Cloud on Sunday.

The National Weather Service says we officially hit 55 degrees at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday at the St. Cloud Regional Airport. That breaks the old record of 53 degrees for the date, which was set in 2006.

Perfect weather to finish up some last-minute yard work. Or, get those Christmas lights put up outside before the weather turns colder.

It's the second record high temperature set in just over a week in St. Cloud. The high of 68 degrees on November 14th set a record for that date.

St. Cloud has had two days in the 60s and 10 days in the 50s so far this November.

The normal high for St. Cloud this time of the year is 35 degrees.

We have two more days in the forecast with highs expected to be above normal. But of course, all good things must come to an end. Starting Wednesday, and possibly into the first half of December, we could be well below normal for temperatures.

