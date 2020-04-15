St. Cloud V.A. Won’t House Covid-19 Patients [PODCAST]

Today on WJON's monthly Voices for Veterans segment I talked with St. Cloud V.A. Director Brent Thelen. Dr. Thelen says the St. Cloud V.A. will assist the Minneapolis V.A. by taking patients without Covid-19 to free up space at their facility and indicated that the St. Cloud V.A. doesn't have ICU beds and won't take any Covid-19 patients.

Dr. Thelen says the St. Cloud V.A. continues to offer virtual care options online to patients and some in person options for veterans. Dr. Thelen says he continues to talk with health officials about preparedness and how much they've learned from this process. He also identifies some positives that can be taken from the experience.