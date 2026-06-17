American Legion Post 76 and Metro Bus are bringing back historic trolley tours in July in St. Cloud. Former St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis will host a pair of trolley tours July 16 at 10am and 2pm.

Length of Tour

The trolley tours are 90 minutes in length and will depart from the St. Cloud Library. The tours are honoring the Nation's 250 year anniversary and are sponsored by Metro Bus and American Legion Post 76.

How to Register

If you'd like to register to go on either tour on July 16, call Metro Bus at 320-257-4581.