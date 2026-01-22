ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud police department has conducted another city-wide traffic enforcement.

On Wednesday, between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., officers conducted a traffic enforcement detail throughout various areas of the city.

This was the third detail officers have conducted in the past month, focused on increasing public safety by targeting specific traffic safety concerns. During the three traffic details, officers stopped a total of 162 vehicles, resulting in numerous warnings and citations for traffic-related offenses.

The St. Cloud Police Department reminds drivers that speeding, distracted driving, stop light, and stop sign violations are significant factors in traffic-related crashes.