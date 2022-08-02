St Cloud Tech High School Hosts Commissioner

ST. CLOUD -- The summer learning program at St. Cloud Tech High School played host to the Commissioner of Education Tuesday.

Dr. Mueller (L) and Dr. Putnam watch a rehearsal of "Annie".

Minnesota Department of Education Commissioner Heather Muller visited with staff and students about the benefits of the summer programs, especially for students learning English as a second language.

The ability to be able to have programs for any students to build course credit, to be able to open up additional doors, means that our students find value in what they are doing. They are seen, valued and heard for who they are and the needs that they have identified, and gives them that drive to continue to move forward.

Dr. Mueller (L) and Dr. Putnam tour the new Tech High School.

Muller visited with students in the New Horizons program, where junior high students work on accelerated math and science in partnership with St. Cloud State University, work on research determining the effect of caffine and alcohol on the heartbeat of water fleas. She also watched students in the Adademic Writing program, high school students working on honing their writing skills.

Muller also had the chance to watch students rehearse a production of “Annie” in conjunction with the GREAT Theater.