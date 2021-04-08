Sartell Community Education Bringing Back Summer Programming

SARTELL -- After a year off due to the pandemic, the Sartell-St. Stephen Community Education is bringing back their spring/summer programming.

Director Kris O'Brien says they are excited to bring back a variety of classes, camps and events and registration is open now.

They can go to the Community Education website, and there is a button they can click to register. If they have an account set up they can start to register, if not they can create an account.

O'Brien says they know families are eager to get their kids involved, however spaces may fill up fast due to CDC restrictions.

I'm trying to encourage families to get on the waiting list in case we can offer another section or if things change and we can offer more seats. We want people to get on those waiting lists.

O'Brien says the full list of guidelines will be sent via email to all participates prior to the first class.

She says they are also looking to hire more staff to be able to offer as many sections as possible.