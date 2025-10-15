ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can get some artwork on your body and help bring some art to downtown St. Cloud. The Downtown St. Cloud Alliance is having a Tattoo Flash Sale on Friday, as part of the fall Art Crawl.

Three tattoo shops, Last Word, Cream City, and Fresh Skin Tattoos, are participating.

A tattoo flash sale is not big tattoos; they are mini tattoos, and they have many designs. They take 15 minutes to half an hour. And, you can help support the Downtown Alliance.

Downtown Alliance Board Member Julie Johnson says the tattoos cost between $125 and $150, with $25 from each one going to the Downtown Alliance. She suggests you check out the design sheets for the tattoos that are available and book your spot ahead of time. Each tattoo will take between 15 minutes and half an hour.

The money raised will go towards the creation of a sculpture walk next summer in the downtown area.

Downtown St. Cloud Mural/Jim Maurice Downtown St. Cloud Mural/Jim Maurice loading...

The new large mural in downtown St. Cloud could be just the beginning for new works of art in the city. The Downtown St. Cloud Alliance has a goal of creating a sculpture walk by next summer.

Johnson says they need to raise a total of $5,000 to hire the art department of the city of Eau Claire, which runs sculpture walks in cities across the Midwest. She says an anonymous donor is providing half the funding.

The cool thing about the sculptures, you get sponsors for each sculpture. Those sculptures stay in place for one year. And then they change. If the business or individual that sponsors a sculpture wants to purchase it and place it on property that they own, they can do that, and the sponsorship comes off the purchase price.

Sculptures typically cost between $10,000 and $20,000.

The process takes about six to nine months, and the goal is to have the sculptures in place by June 1st.