SCSU Homecoming Events Thursday Through Sunday

ST.CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is Homecoming weekend at St. Cloud State University. Various events will be held from Thursday through Sunday.

There's a kickoff and campfire from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. in Husky Plaza Thursday.

Friday alumni events feature a reunion reception for class years ending in 4 or 9 at 5:00 p.m. in the Atwood Memorial Center Alumni Room.

Students, families, alumni, and the community can celebrate Homecoming by attending a men's or women's hockey game, taking in a planetarium show, gaming in the Huskies Esports Arena, or attending Husky Fest, a tailgating party from 1:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. on Saturday before the men's hockey game against Augustana.

Last weekend, SCSU's open house Discover Red and Black had a record turnout, with over 600 students and family members touring campus.

The open house is held each fall during the MEA break, and last week's attendance exceeded the totals from 2022 and 2023 combined.

