St. Cloud Starts Adopt-a-Park Program

ST. CLOUD -- If you are looking to get out for some fresh air in a local park, there is a new opportunity for exactly that.

The City of St. Cloud just launched a new Adopt-a-Park program. Similar to adopting a highway, the program gives people, groups, and organizations the chance to help maintain one or more of the city’s 96 parks.

The city says during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic, adopting a park can help people give back and feel connected to their community again.

For more information on how you can get involved contact Scott Zlotnik at 320-650-3170 or scott.zlotnik@ci.stcloud.mn.us.