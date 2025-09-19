St. Cloud Stabbing Suspect Surrenders to Montana Authorities

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man wanted for stabbing a woman multiple times has turned himself in to authorities.

The St. Cloud Police Department says 42-year-old George Harris turned himself into law enforcement in Montana and is awaiting extradition back to the Stearns County Jail.

George is accused of stabbing the woman multiple times on Sunday, August 31st. Police responded to the 400 block of 19th 1/2 Avenue North at 9:40 a.m. to find a woman who was critically injured. She was rushed to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Police say Harris and the victim know each other and that Harris had fled the scene by the time officers arrived.

There is no update on the woman's condition.

