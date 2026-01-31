Prep Sports Scores Friday, January 30th

Prep Sports Scores Friday, January 30th

Friday saw a lot of sports action around the St. Cloud area with boys' and girls' basketball, and boys' and girls' hockey action. You can check out all the scores below, along with Saturday's schedule of games.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Crush 45, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44
Albany 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 55
Willmar 78, ROCORI 31
Monticello 62, Becker 47
Dassel-Cokato 62, Litchfield 33
Sauk Centre 59, Minnewaska 46
Morris-Chokio-Ablerta 66, Melrose 42
Royalton 72, Paynesville 34
New London-Spicer 58, Annandale 20

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Tech 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 63
Detroit Lakes 82, St. Cloud Apollo 77
Fergus Falls 45, Sartell 43
ROCORI 95, Brainerd 93
Annandale 79, New London-Spicer 59
Paynesville 77, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 53
Royalton 79, Kimball 63
Big Lake 89, Chisago Lakes 87

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0, Crookston 0
Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 6, Morris-Benson 0
Delano-Rockford 5, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Chisago Lakes 2
Sartell 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2
Somerset Spartans 3, Mora-Milaca 2
Waseca 5, Little Falls 0

SATURDAYS' PREP SCHEDULE:

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Holdingford vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Little Falls vs. Sartell
Delano vs. Becker
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted
Watertown Mayer vs. Foley
Norwood-Young America vs. New London-Spicer

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Little Falls vs. St. Cloud Apollo
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Bemidji
Holdingford vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Osseo vs. Becker
Dassel-Cokato vs. New London-Spicer

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Mankato West vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato
Fairmont vs. Princeton-Big Lake-Becker

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Detroit Lakes vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato vs. Hutchinson

