Prep Sports Scores Friday, January 30th

Friday saw a lot of sports action around the St. Cloud area with boys' and girls' basketball, and boys' and girls' hockey action. You can check out all the scores below, along with Saturday's schedule of games.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Crush 45, Sauk Rapids-Rice 44

Albany 56, St. Cloud Cathedral 55

Willmar 78, ROCORI 31

Monticello 62, Becker 47

Dassel-Cokato 62, Litchfield 33

Sauk Centre 59, Minnewaska 46

Morris-Chokio-Ablerta 66, Melrose 42

Royalton 72, Paynesville 34

New London-Spicer 58, Annandale 20

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Tech 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 63

Detroit Lakes 82, St. Cloud Apollo 77

Fergus Falls 45, Sartell 43

ROCORI 95, Brainerd 93

Annandale 79, New London-Spicer 59

Paynesville 77, Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 53

Royalton 79, Kimball 63

Big Lake 89, Chisago Lakes 87

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Sartell-Sauk Rapids 0, Crookston 0

Princeton-Big Lake-Becker 6, Morris-Benson 0

Delano-Rockford 5, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 2

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, Chisago Lakes 2

Sartell 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2

Somerset Spartans 3, Mora-Milaca 2

Waseca 5, Little Falls 0

SATURDAYS' PREP SCHEDULE:

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Holdingford vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Little Falls vs. Sartell

Delano vs. Becker

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted

Watertown Mayer vs. Foley

Norwood-Young America vs. New London-Spicer

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Little Falls vs. St. Cloud Apollo

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. Bemidji

Holdingford vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Osseo vs. Becker

Dassel-Cokato vs. New London-Spicer

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Mankato West vs. Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato

Fairmont vs. Princeton-Big Lake-Becker

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Detroit Lakes vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato vs. Hutchinson

