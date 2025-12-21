Prep Sports Scoreboard &#038; Schedule &#8211; Saturday, December 20th

Prep Sports Scoreboard & Schedule – Saturday, December 20th

It was a light day in St. Cloud area prep sports on Saturday, with just a handful of games played across both girls' and boys' hockey and basketball.  On the hockey side, there was only one local winner with River Lakes taking down Delano-Rockford.

After a scoreless 1st period, River Lakes got on the board first with a goal 2:53 into the 2nd by Gretchen Wimmer for a 1-0 lead. The Stars increased their lead to 2-0 14:49 into the 3rd period when Peyton Roeske lit the lamp. Makayla Schrieber made it 3-0 Stars about 90 seconds later when she scored, and River Lakes was up 3-0. The Tigers' Alaina Pettit put a goal in just 22 seconds after Schrieber's goal to cut the lead to 3-1, but that was all Delano could muster, and the Stars had a win. Check out all the Saturday prep scores below.

GIRLS' HOCKEY:

Roseau 8, St. Cloud Crush 2
Owatonna 4, Brainerd-Little Falls 2
River Lakes 3, Delano-Rockford 1

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Delano 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 2
Thief River Falls 6, Sauk Rapids-Rice 2

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Little Falls 70, Hibbing 30

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral 90-, St. Paul Academy 60
PACT 69, Kimball 62

MONDAY, 12/22 GAMES:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Hinckley-Finlayson vs. Maple Lake
Holdingford vs. Osakis
Foley vs. Spectrum
Minnewaska vs. Sauk Centre
St. Michael-Albertville vs. Sartell
Milaca vs. Pine City
Swanville vs. Eden Valley-Watkins

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

St. Cloud Cathedral vs. Little Falls
Kimball vs. Holdingford
Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Morris-Chokio-Alberta
Norwood-Young America vs. Annandale
Melrose vs. Minnewaska
Sauk Centre vs. Montevideo
Braham vs. Milaca
Legacy Christian Academy vs. Maple Lake
Paynesville vs. Osakis

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Hopkins vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
Buffalo vs. St. Cloud Crush

GIRLS' HOCKEY: 

Brainerd-Little Falls vs. Moorhead
River Lakes vs. Buffalo
Pine City vs. Sartell-Sauk Rapids

