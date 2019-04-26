St. Cloud Singing Saints Holding 51st Annual Concert

ST. CLOUD -- If you’re looking for some musical entertainment this weekend, consider checking out the Paramount Center for the Arts. That’s where the St. Cloud Area Singing Saints are performing their 51st annual spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The group was founded in 1968 and are the only a capella men’s chorus left in St. Cloud. Tom Machula is the last active charter member of the group. He says his favorite part of performing is the barbershop quartet.

I’ve actually sang in two nationally registered quartets and spent a lot of my time quarteting. That was probably the most fun part of barber shopping, to sing with three other guys and go out and make other people happy.

Machula has paired it back a little and is now just a member of the chorus, but still enjoys sharing music with audiences.

The group sings in four-part harmony and divided into bass, baritone, tenor, and lead. They are also a member of the international Barbershop Harmony Society.

Leo Pusateri is the vice president of marketing and public relations. He says the group is always looking for new members.

We’re always looking for men who love to sing. A lot of guys think well I can’t sing and they probably could. One of the things about going to rehearsal every week is that it’s almost like a singing lesson every time you go. You learn a little bit more, you train your ear to listen better, and you become a much better singer.

This year’s show is called “Looking for Love on the Lone Prairie” and the theme is country-western. It will include comedy skits, and chorus and quartet performances. A guest quartet from Wisconsin, Midnight Croon, will also be in the show.

Tickets to the show are $20. You can buy them at the door, or online using the link below: