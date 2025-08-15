Meet The Candidates Vying For Your School Board Vote
WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Three people are vying to fill an open seat on the St. Cloud Area School Board.
Al Dahlgren, who is the current board member selected to fill the vacancy left by Bruce Hentges, Gina Acevedo, and Peter Hamerlinck, all filed to run during the open filing period that ended on Tuesday.
The special school board election will be held on November 4th.
