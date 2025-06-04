Celebrating High School Achievers With The Unite For Success Awards
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- 37 high school students from across the area have been awarded part of over $20,000 in scholarships. The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, along with several area businesses, has awarded the funds through the Unite for Success Scholarship Program.
St. Cloud Chamber President Julie Lunning says the Unite for Success program is a meaningful way for the Chamber and its members to invest in the future of the communities.
When was the Fund First Started?
The scholarship fund was established in 1978 with just six sponsors and $1,400, and today it awards over $20,000 to students from more than 18 area high schools.
Below is the list of all the partnering businesses and the award winners.
Bernick’s Scholarship
- Marisa Sollard, Royalton High School
Central MN Farm Show Scholarship
High School
- Gracy Bayerl, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School
- Dan Frericks, Melrose High School
- Heidi Zimmerman, Staples-Motley High School
- Madelyn Johnson, Willmar Senior High School
College
- Katie Orth
- Ava Molitor
Coborn’s/Cash Wise Scholarship
- Gaspar Svay, Apollo High School
- Jaelyn Olson, Becker High School
- Lily Yapuncich, Cathedral High School
- Arya Prokosch, Foley High School
- Alexis Reis, Holdingford High School
- Mason Tschida, Little Falls Community High School
- Emerson Steffen-Johnson, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School
- Logan Schad, Melrose High School
- Deyja Sienben, ROCORI High School
- Marisa Sollard, Royalton High School
- Madelyn Smith, Sartell High School
- Evelyn Jarez Valencia, Sauk Centre Secondary School
- Halle Buchert, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School
- Katie Nguyen, Tech High School
DeZURIK Scholarship
- Treyton Blum, Sartell High School
- Tyler Larson, Sartell High School
GATR Truck Center Diesel Scholarship
- Alexander Burns, Apollo High School
Glenn J. Imholte Memorial/Chamber Connection Scholarship
- Addison Schirmers, Apollo High School
- Gaspar Svay, Apollo High School
- Lillian Warren, Becker High School
- Yasli Jimenez Pesqueda, Melrose High School
- Garret Broman, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School
PineCone Vision Center Health Education Scholarship
- Megan Gmach, Apollo High School
- Lily Schmitz, Sartell High School
- Myla Heurung, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School
- Aisha Yusuf, Tech High School
SCSU Business Student Executive Council Scholarship
- Alexa Welsh, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School
St. Cloud Lions Scholarship
- Juztice Haynes, Apollo High School
- Finley Pothoff, Cathedral High School
- Annika Rammel, Tech High School
