ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- 37 high school students from across the area have been awarded part of over $20,000 in scholarships. The St. Cloud Area Chamber of Commerce, along with several area businesses, has awarded the funds through the Unite for Success Scholarship Program.

St. Cloud Chamber President Julie Lunning says the Unite for Success program is a meaningful way for the Chamber and its members to invest in the future of the communities.

Get our free mobile app

When was the Fund First Started?

The scholarship fund was established in 1978 with just six sponsors and $1,400, and today it awards over $20,000 to students from more than 18 area high schools.

Below is the list of all the partnering businesses and the award winners.

Bernick’s Scholarship

Marisa Sollard, Royalton High School

Central MN Farm Show Scholarship

High School

Gracy Bayerl, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School

Dan Frericks, Melrose High School

Heidi Zimmerman, Staples-Motley High School

Madelyn Johnson, Willmar Senior High School

College

Katie Orth

Ava Molitor

Coborn’s/Cash Wise Scholarship

Gaspar Svay , Apollo High School

, Apollo High School Jaelyn Olson , Becker High School

, Becker High School Lily Yapuncich , Cathedral High School

, Cathedral High School Arya Prokosch , Foley High School

, Foley High School Alexis Reis , Holdingford High School

, Holdingford High School Mason Tschida , Little Falls Community High School

, Little Falls Community High School Emerson Steffen-Johnson , Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School

, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle High School Logan Schad , Melrose High School

, Melrose High School Deyja Sienben , ROCORI High School

, ROCORI High School Marisa Sollard , Royalton High School

, Royalton High School Madelyn Smith , Sartell High School

, Sartell High School Evelyn Jarez Valencia , Sauk Centre Secondary School

, Sauk Centre Secondary School Halle Buchert , Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Katie Nguyen, Tech High School

DeZURIK Scholarship

Treyton Blum, Sartell High School

Tyler Larson, Sartell High School

GATR Truck Center Diesel Scholarship

Alexander Burns, Apollo High School

Glenn J. Imholte Memorial/Chamber Connection Scholarship

Addison Schirmers, Apollo High School

Gaspar Svay, Apollo High School

Lillian Warren, Becker High School

Yasli Jimenez Pesqueda, Melrose High School

Garret Broman, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

PineCone Vision Center Health Education Scholarship

Megan Gmach , Apollo High School

, Apollo High School Lily Schmitz , Sartell High School

, Sartell High School Myla Heurung , Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Aisha Yusuf, Tech High School

SCSU Business Student Executive Council Scholarship

Alexa Welsh, Sauk Rapids-Rice High School

St. Cloud Lions Scholarship

Juztice Haynes, Apollo High School

Finley Pothoff, Cathedral High School

Annika Rammel, Tech High School

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

This $1 Million Home in Sartell Has an Indoor Basketball Court

Minnesota Area Codes as Work Shoes