Bernick’s Foundation Accepting Grant Applications

ST. CLOUD -- A local foundation is looking to give a large amount of money to programs specializing in youth and education and health and fitness.

The Bernicks Family Foundations is accepting applications for their annual grant round worth a total of $150,000.

The foundation will accept applications for grants ranging from $3,000 to $50,000 in its focused initiatives.

Applications must be 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations, schools or government programs severing communities where Bernick's operates.

Deadline to apply is September 1st.