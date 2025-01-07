St. Cloud Salvation Army Comes Up Short of Red Kettle Goal

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Salvation Army came up short in its annual holiday campaign.

Captain Nate North says their Red Kettle campaign raised $140,000, which was 82 percent of their goal of $170,000.

The bell ringing campaign began in early November and wrapped up on Christmas Eve Day.

Get our free mobile app

North says they greatly appreciate the community support and are looking forward to another year of serving the community.

READ RELATED ARTICLES