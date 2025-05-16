St. Cloud Rox Players Are Making Waves In Major League Baseball

The St. Cloud Rox have had 111 former players who were either drafted by a Major League team or signed with a Major League franchise within the last 10 years. St. Cloud Rox General Manager and co-owner Scott Schreiner joined me on WJON. He says the Rox have had 39 players who'd reached the Major League level. Schreiner says if you're at a St. Cloud Rox game this summer on average there will be 3 players that reach the Major Leagues in both dugouts.

Some examples for former Rox players in the Major Leagues recently include Will Warren (Yankees - Rox in 2018), Daniel Schneeman (Guardians - Rox in 2017), Cam Eden (Blue Jays - Rox in 2017), Michael Busch (Dodgers/Cubs - Rox in 2017), Ben DeLuzio (Cardinals - Rox in 2016), Jared Solomon (Reds - Rox in 2017), TJ Friedl (Reds - Rox in 2016), and Lucas Gilbreth (Rockies - Rox in 2015).

Schreiner says when putting together the 30-man roster there is a lot of collaboration between the coaching staff and himself. Relationships they have with college coaches throughout the nation also play a role. He says playing in the Northwoods League is a highly sought after option for aspiring professional baseball players.

Schreiner credits host families as being a big part of how the Northwoods League functions. Each player lives with a host family in the St. Cloud area during their time with the Rox. Schreiner indicates many of the families form a bond with these players and maintain a relationship after their time with the Rox ends.

The St. Cloud Rox begin their 2026 season at Minot on May 26 with their home opener planned for May 30 against the Badlands Big Sticks. Hear St. Cloud Rox games in 2025 on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Scott Schreiner, it is available below.