ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There's another roast battle in downtown St. Cloud this weekend.

Roster's Roast Battle is Saturday night at the Keller Bar.

Eight comedians will square off in head-to-head match-ups, with winners moving on to the semi-final and final rounds.

The winner will receive a $150 prize.

Three judges will determine the winners.

The headliner comedian is Erick Austin.

There is a $5 cover charge to attend, with the doors opening at 8:15 p.m. and the show starting at 9:00 p.m.