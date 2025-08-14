Watch Local Comedians Clash In St. Cloud’s Roast Showdown

Watch Local Comedians Clash In St. Cloud’s Roast Showdown

Güney Akın - Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- There's another roast battle in downtown St. Cloud this weekend.

Roster's Roast Battle is Saturday night at the Keller Bar.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Eight comedians will square off in head-to-head match-ups, with winners moving on to the semi-final and final rounds.

Roast Battle/Keller Bar
loading...

The winner will receive a $150 prize.

Three judges will determine the winners.

The headliner comedian is Erick Austin.

There is a $5 cover charge to attend, with the doors opening at 8:15 p.m. and the show starting at 9:00 p.m.

Minnesota's Most Attended Concerts

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON