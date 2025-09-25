St. Cloud road construction projects are getting close to wrapping up at many locations in the city. I was joined by St. Cloud City Administrator Tracy Hodel and St. Cloud Public Services Director Luke Langner. Langner says the Pantown phase 4 portion of the project continues with the recent laying down of bituminous along with sidewalk and turf restoration. He expects the work on that project to continue for the next 3 to 4 weeks and it will be complete this year.

Lincoln Avenue (photo - Jay Caldwell) Lincoln Avenue (photo - Jay Caldwell) loading...

Lincoln Avenue

The Lincoln Avenue project continues. Sidewalk installation has started between 7th Street Southeast and 4th Street Southeast and will continue for the next few weeks. Langner says watermain work between Highway 23 and East St. Germain Street continues. Water service line connections will be taking place early next week. This project is expected to be completed by either late October or early November.

Lead Service Line Replacement

The annual lead service line replacement project continues in the park addition neighborhood. Langner says they have approximately 100 lead service lines being replaced. He says they are 60% to 70% complete with that project. Langner says this project takes time because they need to coordinate with home owners to go inside the home to connect lines. Temporary lane shifts may occur to allow for staging and equipment. Hodel says a detour is anticipated once work on Wilson Avenue starts.

Metro Forcemain

The metro forcemain replacement project is in their 2nd year. Langner says they have approximately 3,500 feet of forcemain to put in. Over the next month crews will continue to install the 42" pipe along Heatherwood Road. Langner says the last piece of the project will be to connect to the lift station which will likely happen in early 2026.

2026 Projects

Hodel says 2026 projects include phase 5 of the Pantown project, and a complete reconstruct of 22nd Street South between Cooper Avenue and Oak Grove Road. She says 22nd Street South will get curb, gutter and sidewalk. Langner indicates that stretch of 22nd Street South will look similar to the stretch between County Road 74 and Oak Grove Road with the exception of sidewalk on both sides of the road between Cooper and Oak Grove Road. Hodel says utility work has already begun on 22nd. She says other 2026 projects will include resurfacing and their annual lead service line replacements.

Other Public Services Updates

In addition to the road construction project update, Tracy gave an update on public works, stormwater, wastewater, drinking water and hydro projects and status.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tracy and Luke, click below.