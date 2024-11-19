Record Rain in St. Cloud on Monday Evening

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- We made a good dent in our drought conditions Monday. The National Weather Service says we had record rainfall in St. Cloud.

The official total at the St. Cloud Regional Airport was 1.13 inches of rain up until midnight. More rain has fallen since midnight. The previous record for the date was .98 inches in 2015.

We're now up to 1.57 inches of rain for the month so far, which is .66 of an inch above normal.

For the fall months, we've had 3.08 inches of rain since September 1st, which is still 3.45 inches below normal, but we are no longer in the Top 10 for driest falls on record in St. Cloud.

Rain will end Tuesday morning as it moves north.

Very windy westerly winds will bring cold air causing temperatures to drop. Light snow starts late Tuesday night in western Minnesota and spreads east during Wednesday. Most places should only see minor accumulations but a few inches of snow are possible in western Minnesota.

Snow ends Wednesday night with cool, dry weather following.

