ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police say a level three predatory offender will be moving into south St. Cloud.

Thirty-year-old Daniel Dols is moving into a residence in the 900 block of 8th Avenue South on Monday. Police say he has served his sentence. Dols was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a known adult man. The contact included touching. Dols accessed the victim as they were receiving care within the same facility.

The St. Cloud Police Department will be posting a community notification video detailing information regarding Dols via the city's website.