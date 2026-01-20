A Level Three Offender Is Moving To South St. Cloud

MN Department of Corrections

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police say a level three predatory offender will be moving into south St. Cloud.

Thirty-year-old Daniel Dols is moving into a residence in the 900 block of 8th Avenue South on Monday.  Police say he has served his sentence.  Dols was convicted of engaging in sexual contact with a known adult man.  The contact included touching.  Dols accessed the victim as they were receiving care within the same facility.

The St. Cloud Police Department will be posting a community notification video detailing information regarding Dols via the city's website.  

