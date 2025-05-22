St. Cloud Police Warn of Growing Car Thefts
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Police are alerting the public to a growing number of vehicle thefts and attempted thefts.
Most of the thefts involve Kia and Hyundai models manufactured in the early 2010s to early 2020s. They're targeted due to a widely known security issue that allows a thief to start the car without a key.
Police say the thefts are primarily committed by juveniles who appear to use the vehicle to go joyriding.
The thefts have been happening nationwide for some time, but police say it has now started affecting the St. Cloud area. Over the last several weeks, there have been more than 30 incidents in St. Cloud.
Officers continue to investigate the thefts but are asking owners to help protect their vehicles by contacting their dealer to see if their car qualifies for software updates or deterrent kits.
Police say a steering wheel lock can also act as a visual deterrent.
