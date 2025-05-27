St. Cloud Police Searching For Runaway Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are asking for the public's help as they search for a runaway child.

On Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m. St. Cloud police officers responded to a juvenile runaway in the 1700 Block of University Drive Southeast.

Xaveria Stephenson is a 12-year-old black girl. 5ft 3inches tall with brown eyes and black curly hair.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word “Security” written on the back in yellow, also a grey tank top, black leggings, white socks, and pink flip flops.

She is new to the area, having recently relocated to Minnesota and she has no electronic communication devices.

The St. Cloud Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org

READ RELATED ARTICLES