St. Cloud Police Searching For Runaway Girl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are asking for the public's help as they search for a runaway child.
On Saturday at approximately 8:30 p.m. St. Cloud police officers responded to a juvenile runaway in the 1700 Block of University Drive Southeast.
Xaveria Stephenson is a 12-year-old black girl. 5ft 3inches tall with brown eyes and black curly hair.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with the word “Security” written on the back in yellow, also a grey tank top, black leggings, white socks, and pink flip flops.
She is new to the area, having recently relocated to Minnesota and she has no electronic communication devices.
The St. Cloud Police Department’s investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the above incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200, or Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301, or at www.tricountycrimestoppers.org
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- NWS Confirms Tornado In Western Stearns County on Thursday
- Get Ready For A Warm Summer in St. Cloud
- Revisiting The Story Of Central Minnesota's Famous Aviator
- St. Cloud's Dream Center Seeks Support For Vital Renovations
- Construction Starting On New Eatery On St. Cloud's East End
LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz