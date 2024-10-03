St. Cloud Police Release More Information on West Side Gunshot
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is releasing more information on a shooting incident in west St. Cloud Wednesday.
The Morrison County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were following up on an endangered runaway juvenile in the 1700 block of Casselberry Road at around 3:30 p.m.
Investigators found the child at the home and were talking to a man who lived there when police say the man went into a back bedroom. Moments later, police heard a single gunshot from inside the bedroom.
The house was evacuated and the St. Cloud SWAT team was called in to assist. A large police presence came to the scene and a tactical response was initiated by trying to communicate and assess the life status of the man inside.
SWAT members were able to determine the man was dead inside the bedroom, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
No officers fired their weapons and no one else was hurt.
The endangered child remains in the care of Morrison County.
The investigation continues.
LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world
Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz
LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: How Many of These Discontinued Millennial Munchies Do You Remember?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy