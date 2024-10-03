St. Cloud Police Release More Information on West Side Gunshot

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud Police Department is releasing more information on a shooting incident in west St. Cloud Wednesday.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were following up on an endangered runaway juvenile in the 1700 block of Casselberry Road at around 3:30 p.m.

Investigators found the child at the home and were talking to a man who lived there when police say the man went into a back bedroom. Moments later, police heard a single gunshot from inside the bedroom.

The house was evacuated and the St. Cloud SWAT team was called in to assist. A large police presence came to the scene and a tactical response was initiated by trying to communicate and assess the life status of the man inside.

SWAT members were able to determine the man was dead inside the bedroom, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

No officers fired their weapons and no one else was hurt.

The endangered child remains in the care of Morrison County.

The investigation continues.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned. Gallery Credit: Annalise Mantz

LOOK: These Are the Best Places to Live in America Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live using Niche data , which ranks places based on factors such as the cost of living. Gallery Credit: Stacker