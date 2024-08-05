St. Cloud Police Identify Victim in Train vs Pedestrian Accident

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Authorities have released the name of the man who was struck and killed by a train Friday morning.

St. Cloud Police say the victim is 39-year-old Jarrod Sweeney.

Sweeney lived near where the accident happened and investigators are still trying to determine why he was walking on the tracks at the time of the incident.

Officers responded to the 500 block of East St. Germain Street at around 9:50 a.m. Friday. Officers arrived to find a man who was dead at the scene.

The accident shut down East St. Germain Street for a number of hours while investigators worked to clear the scene.

