St. Cloud Police Department Warns of Latest Scam Attempt

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One of the latest scam attempts in central Minnesota involves the St. Cloud Police Department.

The department's front desk has been getting calls from citizens who have been getting phone calls from someone imitating St. Cloud Police officers. The caller demands payment for overdue fines or threatens to issue an arrest warrant.

Police are reminding residents that the department does not collect overdue fines, bail money, or other forms of payment.

Anyone who receives a call like this should consider it fraudulent and hang up. Do not comply with the caller or give out any information, buy gift cards or send money.

If you have questions, you can contact the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.

