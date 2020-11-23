St. Cloud Police Department Issues Warning on Phone Scam

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Police Department is alerting you to a phone scam circulating the area that makes it seem like the caller is from them.

The dispatch center has been getting calls from members of the community who say they are called with a "spoofed" number to make it look like it's from the St. Cloud Police Department. The caller claims to be a member of the police department and, in some cases, the caller actually identifies themselves as a current officer on the force.

The caller is then demanding payment for overdue fines.

The St. Cloud Police Department does not collect fines, collect overdue taxes, or take payments in lieu of filing arrest warrants.

If you have questions or want to report an incident to the police, call (320) 251-1200 or call Tri-County Crimestoppers at (320) 255-1301.