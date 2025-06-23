St. Cloud Police Arrest Man for Stabbing His Roommate
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- One man is hurt and another has been arrested after a stabbing at a north St. Cloud apartment building.
St. Cloud Police were dispatched to 2052 15th Street North at around 11:25 a.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man inside the apartment unit with multiple stab wounds. He was brought to St. Cloud Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.
The investigation led officers to arrest the man's roommate, 28-year-old Markus Lewis. Lewis was booked into the Stearns County Jail pending formal charges.
Authorities say they recovered a knife at the scene, which they believe was used in the attack.
Police have not released a motive.
