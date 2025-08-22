The city of St. Cloud is taking a new strategy to insure the life of city streets. St. Cloud City Administrator Tracy Hodel joined me on WJON. She is also the acting Public Services Director until the new Public Services Director takes over in September. Hodel says they are doing a pavement and rejuvenation project where they are extending the life of that pavement.

Reclamite

Hodel says they are using a product called Reclamite. Hodel explains Reclamite is a newer product that adds an oil to the asphalt that provides a moisturizer to prevent cracks and allows it to last longer.

25 Miles of Work

Hodel says they did more than 25 miles in the last couple of weeks. She says people are seeing the oil and the sand on top of it. Hodel indicates the sand helps with the slipperiness of the oil and assists in distributing the oil evenly across the pavement. Based on feedback from other cities, Hodel says using this product is proving to be helpful.

Roadways Done

Roadways in St. Cloud where this was done include University Avenue and Minnesota Boulevard, just to name a few. Hodel says they focused on their recently completed projects and resurfacings.

