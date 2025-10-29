August 25, 1932 - October 26, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11AM Tuesday November 4, 2025 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Donna Rossman, 93 of St. Cloud who died Sunday, October 26, 2025 at the Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9-11AM Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Donna was born August 25, 1932 in Watkins to Joseph & Rose (Donnay) Meierhofer. She married Vernon Rossman on December 30, 1952 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Watkins. She is a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and active in the Christian Women and Catholic Aid.

She is survived by her children, Nancy Pelzer of St. Cloud; Carol (Joe) Jerkovich of St. Cloud; Laura (Jeff) Maselter of St. Cloud; Cindy Helterbridle of St. Cloud; Joan of St. Cloud; Linda Hughes of Chandler, AZ; Ed (Tracy) of Greenwald; Jackie (Dan) of Buffalo, WY; daughters in law, Judy, Denise, son in law, Dale Schmitt, 18 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, children, Dave, Shelly, Butch, grandsons, Eric & Joseph Rossman, daughter in law, Sandy Rossman, sons in law, Tom Pelzer, Jerry Helterbridle, and Tim Hughes.

Memorials are preferred to CentraCare Hospice.