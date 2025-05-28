St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Minneapolis

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A third suspect in a St. Cloud murder investigation has been arrested.

St. Cloud police say 19-year-old Bernard Bowens of St. Cloud was arrested in Minneapolis on Tuesday.

He was taken to the Benton County Jail, where he is being held on outstanding warrants for second and third-degree murder.

Two other suspects, 19-year-old Olivia Williams and 19-year-old Quinton McNeal, have already pleaded guilty for their roles in the deadly shooting.

The incident happened on February 2nd in the 200 block of 2nd Street Northeast in St. Cloud.

A 17-year-old, Layson Davis of St. Cloud, was shot and killed. A 19-year-old man from St. Joseph suffered critical injuries.

