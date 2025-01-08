First of Two Rounds Light Snow Thursday in Minnesota

First of Two Rounds Light Snow Thursday in Minnesota

Photo by Warren on Unsplash

UNDATED (WJON News) -- While it likely won’t be enough to dust off the snowblower, snow has returned to the forecast.

The National Weather Service says light snow is expected late Thursday morning -early Friday.

National Weather Service
loading...

Locations north and west of St. Cloud have the best chance of seeing more than an inch.

National Weather Service
loading...

A second clipper system could another round of snow with similar amounts over the weekend.

St. Cloud has had 10.3 inches of snow so far this season.  The normal amount of snow for us at this point is 19.2 inches, so we are 8.9 inches below normal.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

Last year at this time we had 6.5 inches of snow here in St. Cloud.

Temperatures will rise above normal in St. Cloud on Thursday and Friday.  Next week looks to be cold again with highs only in the lower teens.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Crowded House at The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024

The Australian 80s/90s pop band Crowded House brought their Gravity Stairs Tour to celebrate the release of their 8th studio album by the same name to Waite Park. Lead singer Neil Finn's son, Liam opened the show with his solo work and then joined the band later. The photo gallery below captures the fun of the night.
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON