First of Two Rounds Light Snow Thursday in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- While it likely won’t be enough to dust off the snowblower, snow has returned to the forecast.

The National Weather Service says light snow is expected late Thursday morning -early Friday.

Locations north and west of St. Cloud have the best chance of seeing more than an inch.

A second clipper system could another round of snow with similar amounts over the weekend.

St. Cloud has had 10.3 inches of snow so far this season. The normal amount of snow for us at this point is 19.2 inches, so we are 8.9 inches below normal.

Last year at this time we had 6.5 inches of snow here in St. Cloud.

Temperatures will rise above normal in St. Cloud on Thursday and Friday. Next week looks to be cold again with highs only in the lower teens.

