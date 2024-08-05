St. Cloud Has Record Rainfall on Monday

Rain Gauge, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud has shattered the record for rainfall for the date on Monday.

The National Weather Service says we officially recorded 2.67 inches of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport as of 5:00 p.m. on Monday.

That broke the record of 1.95 inches of rain for the date which was set in 1900.

The National Weather Service says we can expect additional rain to fall into the evening on Monday, adding to the record total.

As of 5:00 p.m., St. Cloud has now had over 3.20 inches of rain so far in August, which is about 2.75 inches above normal for the month so far.

For the summer months of June, July and August St. Cloud has had 13.50 inches of rain, which is 5.50 inches above normal.

St. Cloud averages 3.68 inches of rain for the entire month of August.  Just five days into the month and we are already close to the monthly average.

We do have a 40 percent chance of rain again on Wednesday, but otherwise, we should see a stretch of drier cooler days ahead.

