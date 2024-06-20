St. Cloud, Meire Grove Band Trip to Europe Continues

PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC (WJON News) -- It was more traveling and sightseeing for the St. Cloud Municipal Band and Meire Grove Community Band’s international trip.

Tuesday was a free day for band members to explore Prague in the Czech Republic. People took advantage of the time to see the sites and shop. The attractions included the Petrinske Sady Tower, Charles Bridge, the Astronomical Clock, and the Old Town Square.

Then in the evening the band took in the Folklore Gardens Dinner Show and were treated to traditional Czech songs and dances during a festive meal.

On Wednesday, it was an early morning 180-minute bus ride to Dresden, Germany. Once in Dresden, the group took a guided walking tour of the city taking in the Frauenkirche Church, Semper Opera House, Zwinger Palace and more.

After the tour, it was a few hours of free time to explore before calling it a day.

Berlin and Holdorf, Germany are up next before the band returns home on Monday.

