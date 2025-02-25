St. Cloud Man Standing Trial for 2023 Murder of Buffalo Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man charged in a 2023 shooting that killed one man and injured two others goes on trial this week.

Twenty-seven-year-old Deionte Parker is charged with one count of 2nd-degree murder, one count of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of being a felon in possession of a gun.

The St. Cloud Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots fired in the 700 block of 6th Avenue South in the early morning hours of October 22nd, 2023. When police arrived, they found several people at the home.

Authorities say a disagreement during the gathering at the home led to the shooting.

The victim, 34-year-old Antonio Harris Jr. of Buffalo, died at the scene. Two other shooting victims, a 26-year-old man and a 52-year-old man, were treated and released from St. Cloud Hospital.

A second man, 29-year-old Antoine Williams is charged with aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a gun for allegedly providing Parker with the gun used in the shooting.

Stearns County Jail Antoine Williams - Stearns County Jail loading...

There is no court date listed for Williams at this time.

NEXT UP: YOU KNOW YOU ARE FROM MINNESOTA IF...

MORE TO EXPLORE: Breathtaking Views of Minnesota