St. Cloud Man Shot, Killed in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who was shot and killed in Minneapolis last week has been identified as a St. Cloud man. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office says he was 46-year-old Ryan Decker.

He died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The incident happened just before midnight last Wednesday at a convenience store on East Lake Street. Decker was taken to the Hennepin Healthcare ER where died about a half-hour later at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

According to Bring Me The News, Thirty-three-year-old Chaz Stubblefield of Minneapolis is charged in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting.

Decker's friend told police he had gone to Minneapolis to help her move when they stopped at the Stop N' Go to get a pop.

Decker's obituary says "Ryan’s life was taken from us too early by a senseless act of violence." He was a professional tree trimmer and landscaper.

