St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Sexually Assaulting Young Girl

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for having sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

Twenty-one-year-old Gaige Barrett earlier pleaded guilty to 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13 years old.

A Stearns County judge gave Barrett a stayed sentence of three years in prison, but he must serve 45 days in the county jail, and be on probation for seven years. Barrett has been given credit for already serving more than a year in jail.

Court records show the girl met Barrett on a social media "app" and said she was 15 years old.

According to the criminal complaint, Barrett invited the girl to a party and they met after her parents went to sleep. Barrett brought the girl to a house in the 800 block of 35th Avenue North in St. Cloud. The girl told police Barrett touched her sexually both over and under her clothing despite her telling him no.

