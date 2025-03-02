St, Cloud Man Scheduled to Face 2018 Murder Charges

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man will now stand trial for the murder of a 45-year-old Blaine woman more than six years after her death.

Forty-five-year-old Daniel Kenning has undergone multiple mental competency evaluations ahead of the charges and was found competent in December of 2024. His trial is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Kenning is charged with 1st and 2nd-degree murder. The Stearns County District Court has set aside three weeks for the trial.

According to the complaint, Kenning walked into the St. Cloud Police Department in September 2018 and told officers he had just killed someone. Officers responded to Kenning's house at 1121 10th Avenue North and found Jennifer Moy of Blaine dead inside.

Records show Kenning picked up Moy the night before and drove her back to his house where he tied up her legs, handcuffed her to a table, then intentionally strangled her with one hand until she died.

Kenning allegedly told authorities God had told him he needed to kill someone and that he would be able to resurrect them.

An autopsy indicated Moy died of probable asphyxiation due to probable strangulation and that the manner of death was a homicide.

