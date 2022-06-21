St. Cloud Man Rescued From Quarry Park Rock Pile

WAITE PARK -- A St. Cloud man had to be rescued from the rocks at the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve Saturday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says they were notified of a medical emergency at around 1:30 Saturday afternoon. They say 43-year-old James Stanley was seen on top of a restricted 100-foot high rock pile and was yelling for help.

Sheriff's officials say Stanley was unable to stand up or walk on his own.

Area fire departments responded to the scene to provide medical care and perform a technical rope rescue.

Stanley was lowered from the granite pile using a rope and basket. He was taken by Mayo Ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment of heat exhaustion.

The sheriff's office cited Stanley for being in a restricted area.

