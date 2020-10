RICHMOND -- A St. Cloud man was killed in a crash Monday. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 3:30 p.m.on Highway 23 in Richmond.

Forty-five-year-old Brad Grunig was heading east near Becker Lake Circle when his vehicle went off the road and struck a sign and several trees.

Grunig died at the scene.

Troopers say he was not wearing a seatbelt.