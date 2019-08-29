St. Cloud Man Hurt in Wright County Motorcycle Crash

ANNANDALE -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a motorcycle crash near Annandale on Thursday afternoon. The incident happened around 3:45 p.m. on Highway 24 at County Road 39.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a pickup truck driven by 33-year-old Joshua Paumen of Deer Creek was going west on County Road 39 and attempted to turn onto southbound Highway 24 when it hit a motorcycle going north on Highway 24.

The driver of the motorcycle, 64-year-old Darryl Bissell, was taken to Buffalo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.