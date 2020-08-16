St. Cloud Man Hurt in Rollover Crash

HASTY -- One person was hurt in a rollover on Interstate 94 Saturday night. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in Silver Creek Township near Hasty.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going west on Interstate 94 when the driver lost control, overcorrected, and rolled.

The driver of the SUV, 20-year-old Abdinasir H Sharif-Abdullahi of St. Cloud was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.