St. Cloud Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

LESAUK TOWNSHIP -- A St. Cloud man was hurt after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened on 50th Avenue in LeSauk Township near Sartell just before 7:00 p.m.Authorities say a group of three riders were traveling south when the lead motorcycle, driven by 23-year-old Bashir Abdullah Muhumed, went off the road on a slight curve.

Muhumed was thrown from the bike and it flipped several times before coming to rest in a field approximately 265 feet from the road.

Muhumed was wearing a helmet and was taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The sheriff's office says speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

Sartell Police and fire assisted at the scene.