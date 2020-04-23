St. Cloud Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

MELROSE TOWNSHIP -- A St. Cloud man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on County Road 17 in Melrose Township around 5:15 p.m.

The driver, 26-year-old Hunter Donovan, was driving his bike eastbound when he came upon a left turn near Birch Lake Road, missed the turn, entered the ditch, hit a field approach and was thrown from the bike.

Donovan was taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office says Donovan was not wearing a helmet and they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.