St. Cloud Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash
MELROSE TOWNSHIP -- A St. Cloud man is hurt after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday.
The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened on County Road 17 in Melrose Township around 5:15 p.m.
The driver, 26-year-old Hunter Donovan, was driving his bike eastbound when he came upon a left turn near Birch Lake Road, missed the turn, entered the ditch, hit a field approach and was thrown from the bike.
Donovan was taken to Melrose Hospital for treatment of his injuries.
The Sheriff's Office says Donovan was not wearing a helmet and they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
