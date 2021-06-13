St. Cloud Man Hurt in Meeker County Crash

COSMOS -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Meeker County on Saturday night. The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on Highway 4 at 535th Avenue near Cosmos.

The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV was going south on Highway 4 when it left the road, hit the embankment of 535th Avenue. Authorities say the vehicle then rolled in the ditch and started on fire.

The driver, 24-year-old Anthony Carver, was taken to North Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Get our free mobile app