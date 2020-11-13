St. Cloud Man Hurt in Head On Crash in Southern Minnesota

COURTLAND -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a head-on crash down in Nicollet County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday on Highway 14 in Courtland.

Twenty-one-year-old Hunter Jongeward was driving west in a pickup while 47-year-old Joseph Blanchette of Prior Lake was going east in a van.

Jongeward was taken to the hospital in Mankato with non-life-threatening injuries. Blanchette has life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital in Mankato.