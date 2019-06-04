St. Cloud Man Hurt in Early Morning Crash

ALBERTVILLE -- A St. Cloud man is hurt after a crash involving a semi. The crash happened on westbound Interstate 94 in Albertville around 3:30 Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 62-year-old Marcel Merrida of St. Cloud was driving on the right shoulder when a semi went to pass in the left lane. The patrol says Merrida abruptly changed course and swerved into the big rig.

Merrida was taken to the hospital in Maple Grove with non-life threatening injuries. The semi driver, William Haugen of St. Paul Park, was not hurt.