St. Cloud Man Hurt In Crash on I-94 in Wright County
OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Wright County Monday morning.
The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Westbound I-94 in Otsego.
Get our free mobile app
The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Ayanle Mussie was heading west on I-94 when he crossed the center line and crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer.
Mussie's vehicle then left the roadway and crash into the median barrier before heading into the ditch.
Mussie was taken to North Memorial hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the semi, 53-year-old James Naaykens of Medway, Maine, was not hurt.
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State
Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state