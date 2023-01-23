St. Cloud Man Hurt In Crash on I-94 in Wright County

OTSEGO (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man was hurt in a crash in Wright County Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 9:00 a.m. on Westbound I-94 in Otsego.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Ayanle Mussie was heading west on I-94 when he crossed the center line and crashed into the rear of a semi-trailer.

Mussie's vehicle then left the roadway and crash into the median barrier before heading into the ditch.

Mussie was taken to North Memorial hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 53-year-old James Naaykens of Medway, Maine, was not hurt.